Featured
Snow Squall Warning ended for Sarnia-Lambton
After a blanketing of the white stuff, snow continues to fall in London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. (Chuck Dickson / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 9:52AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 15, 2017 11:37AM EDT
A Snow Squall Warning for Sarnia-Lambton has ended though some areas are still experiencing some snow fall.
Squalls caused visibility issues throughout the night in the region from Strathroy to Sarnia. Another 10cm of snow was expected southeast of Sarnia this morning.
Strong gusty winds will also result in blowing snow throughout the region.
Give yourself extra time and space when heading out on roads, and expect slow than normal travel.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Owen Sound mother and son charged in connection to fentanyl overdose
- NDP calls on Ontario government to table hydro legislation on Monday
- Life-threatening injuries following crash near Thamesville
- D & S Pianos' moving truck stolen
- Hamilton-area man suspected of stealing info for hundreds of millions of Yahoo accounts