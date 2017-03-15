

CTV London





A Snow Squall Warning for Sarnia-Lambton has ended though some areas are still experiencing some snow fall.

Squalls caused visibility issues throughout the night in the region from Strathroy to Sarnia. Another 10cm of snow was expected southeast of Sarnia this morning.

Strong gusty winds will also result in blowing snow throughout the region.

Give yourself extra time and space when heading out on roads, and expect slow than normal travel.