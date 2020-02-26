LONDON, ONT. -- WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Karen Collins-Scheltgen says she is lucky to be alive after a brutal attack last summer left her emotionally and physically scarred for life.

“I keep reliving the horror over and over in my head,” says Collins-Scheltgen. “I have nightmares all the time.”

On August 30, 2019 she was going to a neighbour’s house on Mornington Avenue to let a dog out.

As her grandchildren waited outside, she was attacked by a man who had broken into the house.

“I was stabbed eight times,” says Collins-Scheltgen. “One wound nicked an artery.”

In December 2019, Gary Young, 41 pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and break and enter.

At the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Collins-Scheltgen gave a tearful victim impact statement.

While looking at Young, who was seated in the prisoners box, she told the court, “You didn’t kill my body, but you killed who I was…I’m always in fear.”

The hearing is continuing.