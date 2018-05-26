

CTV London





Police have identified Saturday morning's Richmond Row homicide victim as Dereck Szaflarski, 27, of London.

According to social media posts, Szaflarski, was celebrating his birthday the night he was stabbed to death by an unknown assailant following an altercation.

Police were called to the area of Richmond and Piccadilly around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a fight and found Szaflarski bleeding profusely.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Early Saturday evening, police released a grainy surveillance photo of the suspect along with a picture of a two-door Nissan Altima they think the suspect used to flee the scene.

Sunday afternoon, police released more information about the suspect.

He is described as having brown or light-skinned black complexion, 6' or taller with a heavy build, possibly with facial hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a dark T-shirt, black running shoes with white soles, and a camouflage-coloured Toronto Blue Jays hat.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2 door, possibly a Nissan Altima, with a sun roof and tinted windows. Police say there was at least one passenger in the car at the time of the altercation.

Friends and family took to social media to mourn the loss of Szaflarski.

According to social media, Szaflarski was originally from Garden City Michigan, but went to high school in Chatham and recently started working as a personal trainer at GoodLIfe in London.

A gofundme campaign has been established to help the familty offset the cost of a funeral. https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-funds-for-dereck-szaflarski

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.