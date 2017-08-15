Featured
Police sweep down on Southwest Middlesex farm, seize $1 million in drugs
OPP seized $1-million in drugs from Southwest Middlesex (Photo courtesy of OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2017 4:56PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 15, 2017 6:09PM EDT
A search warrant at a Southwest Middlesex residence Sunday turned up about $1 million in drugs, including fentanyl patches and crack cocaine.
Police arrested a man on a farm in the 2000 block of Coltsfoot Drive and charged him with multiple offences.
They seized
- cocaine
- crack cocaine
- fentanyl patches (various dosages)
- morphine tablets (various dosages)
- hydromorphone tablets (various dosages)
- oxycodone tablets (various dosages)
- dilaudid tablets (various dosages)
- dannabis
Investigators also seized more than $84,000 in cash and other items needed for the investigation.
Floriano Daponte, 62, of Southwest Middlesex is facing charges. He is known to police and was arrested in December on similar charges. He is the father of Amanda Dumont, charged in the death of her toddler, Ryker.
Daponte's charges are:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 9
- Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking- under 3 kg
- Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking x 2
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition x 3
- Fail to Comply with Recognizance
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
