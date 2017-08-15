

CTV London





A search warrant at a Southwest Middlesex residence Sunday turned up about $1 million in drugs, including fentanyl patches and crack cocaine.

Police arrested a man on a farm in the 2000 block of Coltsfoot Drive and charged him with multiple offences.

They seized

cocaine

crack cocaine

fentanyl patches (various dosages)

morphine tablets (various dosages)

hydromorphone tablets (various dosages)

oxycodone tablets (various dosages)

dilaudid tablets (various dosages)

dannabis

Investigators also seized more than $84,000 in cash and other items needed for the investigation.

Floriano Daponte, 62, of Southwest Middlesex is facing charges. He is known to police and was arrested in December on similar charges. He is the father of Amanda Dumont, charged in the death of her toddler, Ryker.

Daponte's charges are: