Ontario AG announces local improvements to criminal justice system
Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi makes an announcement in London Ont. on Jan. 19, 2017. (Sean Irvine/CTV)
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 3:13PM EST
Ontario's attorney general Yasir Naqvi says pressure on the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) will be eased thanks to improvements from Queen's Park.
Naqvi says a new bail program funding -- announced last month -- will keep low risk offenders out of jail and on bail.
But Naqvi won't predict how far inmate numbers at EMDC will fall.
"I am hesitant to speculate. Because I'm not sure how we will get these programs rolled out. But we are confident it is going to have a significant impact," says Naqvi.
Under the announcement, a new bail duty coordinator will be hired for the London courthouse, along with the expansion of local programs in Chatham, Goderich, St. Thomas, Woodstock, and Stratford.
A new program will come to Sarnia and an enhanced specialized program will be offered to indigenous people.
Also, weekend court in London will be expanded to help expedite cases.
The changes are said to ensure low risk offenders are screened, and if eligible offered mental health support.
Photos
The Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre is seen in London, Ont. on Friday, July 24, 2015. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
