WINGHAM, ONT. -- Police say a Huron County OPP officer suffered a head injury while arresting a Clinton, Ont. man earlier this month.

A 30-year-old Clinton man is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats following a disturbance a James Street apartment complex on July 14.

Police say while they tried to arrest the suspect, he hit an officer in the head and threatened him as well.

This is the second Huron County OPP officer assaulted this month.

On July 16, police say an officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a driver near Bayfield. That officer suffered minor injuries.