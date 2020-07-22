LONDON, ONT. -- Police say a Bluewater man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer and driving impaired.

About 10 p.m. last Thursday, Huron OPP say one of their officers observed a pickup truck exit a restaurant on Main Street South in an erratic fashion.

They say the driver squealed the tires and took off at a high rate of speed heading south.

Police stopped the vehicle and conducted a roadside screening test, which they say the driver failed.

The man resisted arrest, according to police, and in the process assaulted the arresting officer. The driver was transported to the Huron detachment where he provided two samples of his breath, which were over the legal limit, police say.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration above zero (80 plus), assault a peace officer, resist peace officer and stunt driving.