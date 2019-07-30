

CTV London





Three separate OPP detachments reported on Tuesday that charges had been laid after officers were assaulted in recent days.

The first incident, reported by Middlesex County OPP, happened the morning July 23 when officers attempted a traffic stop on Cromarty Drive in Thames Centre.

Police say the driver attempted to evade police by entering a private park, then became abusive, and when police used a stun gun the man continued to resist and fled.

He was arrested Friday when police executed a search warrant at a London home.

The 35-year-old London man is charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while prohibited.

Also on Friday, Huron County OPP arrested an Exeter man and charged the 33-year-old with assault a peace officer with a weapon.

Police say they were responding to a 911 caller's residence after several calls from the same place over concerns about firecrackers and other neighbourhood issues.

When they attempted to speak to the man, police say he refused, then charged out of his residence and swung a baseball bat at one of two responding officers causing a minor arm injury.

Police say the man then barricaded himself inside the home for for about an-hour-and-a-half before surrendering to police without incident.

Then on Saturday, Norfolk OPP were responding to reports of a verbal altercation involving three people that became violent shortly after midnight at a Simcoe address.

Two people were taken into custody, and police say once at the detachment, one of the accused assaulted and threatened an arresting officer.

The 23-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 33-year-old Norfolk County woman was also charged with assault in the incident.