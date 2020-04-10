OPP make arrest following Good Friday incident in Lucknow
Published Friday, April 10, 2020 1:44PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 10, 2020 4:48PM EDT
OPP file image.
Police are releasing few details at this time, but say they have arrested one person following a situation on Gough Street in Lucknow.
OPP say they were called to the area around 9 a.m.
The intersection of Gough Street and Inglis Street was shut down out of concerns for public safety.
A 43-year-old Huron-Kinloss Township man was arrested and charged with assault, utter threats and four counts of fail to comply with probation.
The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police say this is an isolated incident.