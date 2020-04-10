Police are releasing few details at this time, but say they have arrested one person following a situation on Gough Street in Lucknow.

OPP say they were called to the area around 9 a.m.

The intersection of Gough Street and Inglis Street was shut down out of concerns for public safety.

A 43-year-old Huron-Kinloss Township man was arrested and charged with assault, utter threats and four counts of fail to comply with probation.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say this is an isolated incident.