

CTV London





South Bruce OPP have arrested two people and seized about $6,450 in drugs after an investigation in Lucknow.

Members of the OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, West Region OPP Emergency Response Team and South Bruce OPP officers executed a search warrant at a property along Willoughby Street on Tuesday.

As a result, police seized methamphetamine, cannabis marijuana and ecstasy. The estimated, combined value of the seized controlled substances is $6,450.

Police also seized offence related property that consisted of trafficking paraphernalia, cash, ammunition, digital scales, a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle and a stolen weed whacker.

A 43-year-old Lucknow man was charged with three counts of possess a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a firearm or ammunition while prohibited.

He was held in custody pending the result of a bail hearing.

A 27-year-old Lucknow woman was charged with three counts of possess a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. She was held in custody pending the result of a bail hearing.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.