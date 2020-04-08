MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- A Wingham man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer after allegedly coughing on the officer during his arrest.

Huron County OPP had been called to a home in WIngham on Thursday evening for a mental health incident.

Investigators say the man had thrown an object at his partner but missed, damaging a window.

As the man was being arrested, police say he became assaultive and actively resisted arrest, purposely coughing on the arresting officer in an attempt to harm him.

As a result, the man has been charged with domestic assault, domestic mischief and assaulting a peace officer.

He was released from custody pending a court appearance this summer.