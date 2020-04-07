LONDON, ONT. -- Stratford police are looking for a suspect after he allegedly coughed on an employee of the LCBO and is now wanted for assault.

Police say the incident happened March 24 around 12 p.m., in the downtown location.

According to police, the man was annoyed by the extra COVID-19 safety measures in place in the store.

After making his purchase, the man allegedly coughed twice at the clerk.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, police are considering this alleged act as assault.

The suspect is described as white, 65 to 75-years old, with short grey hair and balding on the top.

He was wearing glasses, a brown Tuff Duck-style work jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-271-4141.