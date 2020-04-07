LONDON, ONT -- Bronagh Morgan has many hats: political candidate, volunteer, activist and legal writer, but she has another talent and she is using it to spread kindness.

Morgan is skilled with chalk, sidewalk chalk to be specific and she is getting noticed after she began taking requests for her art as a means to spread positive messages and kindness.

Her latest creation was made for the London Police Services.

Her creations have included Wolverine from the X-men comic series to the Queen of England.

Another beautiful example of kindness here in the @CityofLdnOnt. Drawing images & thoughtful messages for Londoners in chalk, she has been inspiring others through her artwork.��❤Thank you for thinking of us @GreenPartyBro. We definitely are #InThisTogether #ldnont. #LdnKindness pic.twitter.com/KlNRZ61nrq — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) April 7, 2020

She has recreated famous works of art including The Scream by Edvard Munch.

You can see more of her creations on twitter: @GreenPartyBro

Morgan says she is taking requests and donations of chalk.