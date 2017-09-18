

CTV London





Grey County OPP are investigating after a toddler fell through a barn floor.

Around 7:18 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a property on Grey Rd. 109 in the Township of Southgate.

Police say a three year old girl suffered head injuries after falling roughly eight feet through a barn floor.

She was taken to a local hospital but was then air-lifted to a Hamilton hospital where she is in critical condition.