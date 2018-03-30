

CTV London





London police are searching for a suspect following a sexual assault.

Police say it happened in the area of Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street.

A male in a vehicle approached the victim.

He got out of the car, brought her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect has an average build, approximately 5'8, wearing a dark hoody and jogging pants.

His vehicle is described as a dark coloured sedan.

Call police if you have any information.