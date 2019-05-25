

CTV London





A 19-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly assaulting a St. Thomas police officer.

Police were called to a domestic dispute in the downtown core around 4 p.m. Friday.

On site, they encountered an intoxicated woman who had conditions not to consume alcohol.

As officers tried to arrest her, police say she resisted and kicked one of them in the stomach.

She is charged with breach of conditions, assault police, resist arrest and uttering threats.

She was scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.