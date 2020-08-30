LONDON, ONT. -- One person is in police custody after a weapons call late Saturday night in Sarnia.

Sarnia police were called to an address in the south end of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation.

Officers were seen in the area of Beaver Circle, LaSalle Line, Waboose Circle, and Vidal Street South and asked for residents to to remain indoors during the investigation.

Police said in a news release about 40 minutes later that the issue had been resolved and a suspect was in custody.

More information is expected to be released Monday.