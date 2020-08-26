Advertisement
Suspect in Sarnia hit and run turns himself in
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 8:51AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- A 20-year-old Petrolia man is facing several charges after a hit and run in Sarnia, Ont. left a 24-year-old man with serious injuries.
Around midnight on Aug. 21, police were called to a collision involving a pedestrian on Elizabeth Avenue south of Exmouth Street.
Once on scene officers found the victim lying on the ground suffering from serious injuries. A suspect vehicle was found a short distance away abandoned.
Police were able to identify a suspect and on Tuesday he turned himself into police and is now charged with the following offences:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
- Assault with a weapon
- Failing to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm
- Failing to comply with release
The victim remains in a London hospital recovering from his injuries.