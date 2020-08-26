LONDON, ONT -- A 20-year-old Petrolia man is facing several charges after a hit and run in Sarnia, Ont. left a 24-year-old man with serious injuries.

Around midnight on Aug. 21, police were called to a collision involving a pedestrian on Elizabeth Avenue south of Exmouth Street.

Once on scene officers found the victim lying on the ground suffering from serious injuries. A suspect vehicle was found a short distance away abandoned.

Police were able to identify a suspect and on Tuesday he turned himself into police and is now charged with the following offences:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Failing to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm

Failing to comply with release

The victim remains in a London hospital recovering from his injuries.