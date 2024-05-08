Two Tuesday evening crashes being investigated by LPS

London police are investigating two separate and unrelated crashes that happened in the city Tuesday night.

The first happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Adelaide Street north near Nelson Street.

According to police, the crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian sent the pedestrian to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second crash happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue where London police told CTV News three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation and there are no road closures in place.