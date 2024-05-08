LONDON
London

    • OPP investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    One person has died as a result of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Georgian Bluffs.

    Around 9:50 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County paramedics and the Intertownship Fire Department responded to the crash on Highway 21.

    Highway 21 was closed between Grey Road 18 (Springmount) and Grey Road 3 for the investigation and reopened just before 5 a.m.

    Police said more details will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News