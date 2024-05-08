OPP investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian
One person has died as a result of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Georgian Bluffs.
Around 9:50 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County paramedics and the Intertownship Fire Department responded to the crash on Highway 21.
Highway 21 was closed between Grey Road 18 (Springmount) and Grey Road 3 for the investigation and reopened just before 5 a.m.
Police said more details will be provided as they become available.
