OPP investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian

One person has died as a result of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Georgian Bluffs.

Around 9:50 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County paramedics and the Intertownship Fire Department responded to the crash on Highway 21.

Highway 21 was closed between Grey Road 18 (Springmount) and Grey Road 3 for the investigation and reopened just before 5 a.m.

Police said more details will be provided as they become available.