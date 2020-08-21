MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Sarnia police are asking for public help after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning left a male with serious injuries.

Officers responded to Elizabeth Avenue south of Exmouth Street shortly after midnight for the collision.

A male was found lying on the ground with significant injuries and transported to Bluewater Health before being transferred to London with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the white Dodge pick truck involved in the crash left the scene, but was located a short distance away with no one inside.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ken McLachlin at 519-344-8861, Ext. 6154 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.