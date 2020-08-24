MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The man injured in a hit-and-run crash in Sarnia early Friday morning has been identified by friends as Clayton Ball.

Sarnia police had put out a call for information after the collision at Elizabeth Avenue and Exmouth Street shortly after 12 a.m. Friday.

Ball had been found lying on the ground with serious injuries, while the white Dodge pickup involved was found abandoned nearby.

He is being treated in a London hospital, but the recovery is expected to be a long one.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help support Ball - who is a new father and the family's main earner- and his son and girlfriend through the process.

According to the fundraiser, Ball will require multiple surgeries to his face and jaw, and possibly his leg and spine as well.