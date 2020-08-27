LONDON, ONT -- A Sarnia police officer is facing fraud related charges following an investigation into their off duty conduct.

Sarnia police say they received a complaint regarding possible fraud by one of their officers back in May.

Sarnia police asked Chatham-Kent police to investigate the matter.

On Aug. 24, the officer was charged with Uttering a Forged Document, Forgery, and Attempt Fraud.

Police say they are not releasing the officer’s name to protect the identity of the complainant.