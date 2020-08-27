Advertisement
Sarnia police officer charged with fraud
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:04AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:06AM EDT
A Sarnia Police Service cruiser.
LONDON, ONT -- A Sarnia police officer is facing fraud related charges following an investigation into their off duty conduct.
Sarnia police say they received a complaint regarding possible fraud by one of their officers back in May.
Sarnia police asked Chatham-Kent police to investigate the matter.
On Aug. 24, the officer was charged with Uttering a Forged Document, Forgery, and Attempt Fraud.
Police say they are not releasing the officer’s name to protect the identity of the complainant.