LONDON, ONT. -- Five people have been sent to hospital following a two-vehicle rollover crash near St. Thomas.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Road and Talbot Line around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

It's not clear how the crash happened but a sedan and pickup truck collided, sending the car into the air and onto its roof.

The female driver of car was sent to a London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three kids in the car were taken to a hospital in St. Thomas with minor injuries.

The truck driver also suffered minor injuries.

No word on charges.