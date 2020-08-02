Advertisement
Rollover crash at Wellington Road and Talbot Line sends 5 to hospital
Published Sunday, August 2, 2020 5:17PM EDT
Rollover crash outside of St. Thomas Ont. on Aug. 2, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Five people have been sent to hospital following a two-vehicle rollover crash near St. Thomas.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Road and Talbot Line around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
It's not clear how the crash happened but a sedan and pickup truck collided, sending the car into the air and onto its roof.
The female driver of car was sent to a London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Three kids in the car were taken to a hospital in St. Thomas with minor injuries.
The truck driver also suffered minor injuries.
No word on charges.