

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Despite a lengthy search by London police and OPP, a suspect slipped away after crashing a vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Police received information that there may have been firearms and drugs in the vehicle.

Police said about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue. A London police cruiser was struck at that time.

The vehicle sped away from police and crashed at River Heights public school in Dorchester.

Hydro poles were knocked down in the collision and power was out to a section of the town.

Police said that witnesses observed a male running from the vehicle. Area residents also reported being approached by a man who was asking for help to evade police. No firearms were observed at that time.

"Two of the West Region K-9 units were deployed to assist in that search. After hours of searching for the suspect and a fruitless search for the suspect, we did deploy the OPP helicopter," said OPP Const. Max Gomez.

"It's an asset that is available to us. We don't want to go half-way. (We) do whatever we can to hold people accountable and maintain safety. We don't believe there is an imminent threat to your saftey. We will continue to be in the village."

The helicopter arrived on scene about 5:30 p.m. and police searched until dark.

Dorchester Dolphins head coach Jeff McKay sent out a Tweet indicated that police told him to stay in his home and go to the basement.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his early 20s, who was wearing a black coat, white shirt, tan pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.