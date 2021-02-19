MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Tourism London is launching Revive Live, a new program aiming to support live music and the venues that host it through the pandemic.

The goal of the program is to kick start the safe reopening of London music venues and public concerts.

Cory Crossman, music industry development officer for The City of London, said in a statement, “Prior to the pandemic, London’s live music industry was growing steadily...The live music industry was one of the hardest hit by this pandemic and will be one of the last to recover. Revive Live will jumpstart a portion of the local economy offering support to the live music sector on the road to recovery.”

During the first phase, before patrons can be safely reintroduced, performances will be livestreamed from various London venues.

The Saturday evening events will start at 8 p.m. and include:

Feb. 27 - Texas King with Sarina Haggarty from London Music Hall

March 6 - Sum-01 & DJ Hullewud with Partners in Health from 765 Old East

March 13 - The Rizdales with Musical Guests from The Richmond Tavern

March 20 - Uptown Affair with Delta Stone Duo from Eastside Bar & Grill

March 27 - Heart Attack Kids with Thunder Queens from Palasad SocialBowl

Details on how to tune in to the free live events will be available here.

Revive Live is a partnership that includes the London Music Office, Downtown London, London Arts Council, London Economic Development Corporation, Old East Village BIA and Tourism London.

“Getting the full live music sector working again is a priority,” Crossman added. “Music is the heartbeat to London’s cultural community and Revive Live is a commitment to safely bring back London’s music ecology.”