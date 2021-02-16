LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex County Economic Development took top spot at the Economic Developers Council of Ontario Conference for its Middlesex County Culinary Guide.

The guide features food and restaurants from around the county.

The awards ceremony honours economic development efforts from across the province and took place virtually on Feb. 11.

“Accepting this award on behalf of our community amid a pandemic is all the more special. We are very proud to celebrate and highlight our hard working farms, markets and culinary businesses across Middlesex County,” said Cara Finn, Director of Economic Development and Tourism in a statement.