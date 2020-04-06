Police investigating suspicious fire at former proposed drug injection site
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 12:00PM EDT
372 York St. London Ont., the proposed supervised consumption facility. (Google Maps)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are looking into a suspicious blaze at a former proposed safe injection site.
Emergency crews were called to 372 York St. around 11:20 p.m. April 1 for a working fire.
It was quickly put out and no one was hurt.
Investigators deemed it suspicious.
Damage is estimated at $35,000.
In April of 2018, the owner of the building chose not to enter into a lease with the Middlesex-London Health Unit to operate a permanent supervised drug injection site,
London police along with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office continue to investigate.