LONDON, ONT. -- London police are looking into a suspicious blaze at a former proposed safe injection site.

Emergency crews were called to 372 York St. around 11:20 p.m. April 1 for a working fire.

It was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

Investigators deemed it suspicious.

Damage is estimated at $35,000.

In April of 2018, the owner of the building chose not to enter into a lease with the Middlesex-London Health Unit to operate a permanent supervised drug injection site,

London police along with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office continue to investigate.