Vacant Richmond Street house fire under investigation
Published Saturday, March 28, 2020 2:14PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, March 28, 2020 2:15PM EDT
Fire at 1246 Richmond St. in London, Ont. on March 28, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A fire at an abandoned home on Richmond Street is under investigation.
Emergency crews were called to 1246 Richmond St. around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Once on scene, firefighters discovered a working fire on the third floor.
It was quickly put out and no one was hurt.
There is no damage estimate at this time.
An inspector has begun a formal investigation.