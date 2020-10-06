LONDON, ONT -- A small subdivision proposed in southeast London faces vocal opposition from neighbours, environmentalists, and heritage advocates.

Almost a dozen Londoners voiced their opposition to city hall’s Planning and Environment Committee, even as the developer indicated changes will be made to a proposed subdivision near the Meadowlily Woods Environmentally Significant Area (ESA).

“This would be a travesty if this development were allowed to proceed,” said Dennis Weir told the committee.

“The Forest City should be a leader for all of Canada, and if we do that development it’s shameful.” said another delegate.

A numbered company, 2690015 Ontario Inc., has applied to build an 89 unit mix of 13 townhomes (four units each) and 37 single detached cluster houses at 101 Meadowlily Rd. South.

But on Oct.1, a consultant for the developer sent a letter seeking a two-month deferral “to review the additional comments and make the necessary modifications to the plan.”

Despite that request, about a dozen people still attended city hall to express their concerns.

“This Development proposal, in my view, is the antithesis of The London Plan’s desire to build inward and upward,” said the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario’s Kelley McKeating.

The Planning Committee unanimously (6-0) recommended approval of the developers request for more time to adjust the design of the townhouse block.

“The comments we’ve been hearing from the community are helpful,” said Councillor Stephen Turner on Monday. “The applicant has heard them as well.”

A public meeting on the updated proposal will be held by the Planning and Environment Committee in December or January.