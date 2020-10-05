LONDON, ONT -- A family of six was able to safely escape their home after a fire broke out near West Lorne late Monday morning, but they have lost everything.

The fire broke out sometime after 11 a.m. at a home on Marsh Line between Dunborough Road and Coyne Road.

Justin Whitney, who rented the home, says nothing was salvagable. “I’m in shock. We lost everything; all we have is the clothes on our back.”

Whitney is the father of six and has another child on the way. His pregnant wife was sent to hospital for observation.

His children are between the ages of 18 months to 10 years. They were uninjured. A family dog and cat are missing at this point.

Whitney tells CTV News he just started back to work last week and didn’t have insurance.

The Lions Club and Daffodil Society in Dutton (519-762-5757) are accepting donations for the family, as is neighbour Kathy Crawford. She can be reached at 519-859-1269.

Police say victim services has also been called in to assist the family.

“The cause is still under investigation, and total damage is between $300,000 and $400,000,” says Dan Lundy, fire chief for Dutton-Dunwich.

At one point there was the sound similar to gunfire which OPP say may be ammunition going off inside the residence due to the fire.