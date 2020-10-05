LONDON, ONT -- Overheated brakes may have been what prompted a reported school bus fire at the intersection of Florence Street and Highbury Avenue.

According to the London Fire Department they received a call for a school bus fire at the intersection.

The driver was able to evacuate all occupants from the bus.

Crews on scene reported light smoke which may have come from overheated brakes.

The London Fire Department has since updated that there was no fire on the bus.