

CTV London





The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) along with the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection have submitted an application to Health Canada for a permanent supervised drug consumption facility.

The proposed site would be located at 372 York Street but there is no timeline to open as of now. Officials say the application review will take several months.

It would allow for intravenous users to consume drugs with medical professionals on hand in case something happens.

The facility would also include support services such as counselling, treatment and housing.

“The location we’ve identified is close to several service providers who already work with people caught in the cycle of drug addiction; it is also in one of the areas that respondents to the feasibility study said they would use,” says Brian Lester Executive Director at Regional HIV /AIDS Connection in a news release.

“Opening a permanent supervised consumption facility isn’t going to solve our local drug crisis, but it is going to help us manage it,” he adds.

That sentiment resonates with the head of the MLHU.

“We’ve spoken to many people, from those who are addicted, to residents, local businesses and community partners; we’ve also heard from thousands of people online and what is clear is that our community desperately needs this kind of facility,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

London is already home to a Temporary Overdose Prevention Site at 186 King St. It opened last month to users.

Health Canada has approved exemptions for nine other Ontario sites, five in Toronto and four in Ottawa.