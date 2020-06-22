LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk OPP are investigating after a Simcoe homeowner's cat was found dead inside a trash bag on their property.

Police were notified of the grisly discovery Friday afternoon.

The Grenada Drive homeowner discovered the garbage bag on the front porch of their home and found their pet cat inside.

It's not clear how the animal died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.