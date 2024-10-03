London Food Bank Thanksgiving drive focuses on young people in need
The 36th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive kicked off Thursday with the goal of helping young families and children that face food insecurity issues in our community.
In the first nine months of this year, the London Food Bank has helped an average of 5,643 families a month, or more than 16,000 individuals. So far this year, the demand has gone up by 6 per cent.
“With the number of kids requiring help from food banks going up across the country, we see that these young people are in precarious situations,” said Glen Pearson, co-executive director at the London Food Bank.
In partnership with the Sisters of St. Joesph, the London Food Bank is funding an initiative spearheaded by Young London to determine the nutritional challenges homeless youth face.
“It’s not only the homeless,” said Nikita Miller from Young London. “We are finding more and more students in post-secondary need help with food security.”
The Ontario Student Nutrition program is also facing challenges with more and more schools asking for help with breakfast meals and snacks for young students.
“Last year, we assisted almost 23,000 kids in London and Middlesex,” said Jody Winegarden. “And the numbers continue to climb.”
If you would like to help out with this fall’s food drive, you can drop off non-perishable items at any grocery store or London Fire Hall. Fresh produce can be taken to the food bank at 926 Leathorne St., and any monetary donations can be made online.
The Thanksgiving Food Drive is on now until Monday, Oct. 14.
