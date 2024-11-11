Veterans, family members, and community gather at London's cenotaph to pay respects
Men and women from Canadian Services, along with those who serve on local police forces marched up Dufferin Ave. toward the cenotaph on Monday morning.
Lining the streets and assembled in Victoria Park were those who gathered to say thank you.
A bugler played the last post, two minutes of silence was observed, and the lament was played by a London police piper.
Among those laying wreaths was Silver Cross mother Angela Cameron Jolly, who lost her son Officer Cadet Brett Cameron in 2016, “It’s overwhelmingly sad, and we only just received the silver cross for Brett,” she shared. “It was an honour to be recognized, and this year it was an honour to stand on his behalf, and for everyone else who has passed.”
London's Silver Cross Mother, Angela Cameron-Jolly lays a wreath at the London, Ont. Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov, 11, 2024. (Source: Jim Knight)
Second World War navy veteran Al Brunsden also layed a wreath and took time to take pictures and chat with admirers, “I’m overwhelmed. I just can’t believe, you know that there’s that many people that interested in what I was doing years and years ago.”
Allan Brunsden (L) is seen attending the Remembrance Day ceremony in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Source: Jim Knight)
While many young people took part in remembrance ceremonies at their schools, some families felt it was important for their children to be here, and see those who serve and continue to serve up close.
One such pair was Jason and Ryder Brown. They’ve been attending the cenotaph service since Ryder was a baby. Jason said it’s important to him that his son learn about the importance of honouring service members, “Just to thank those that have put the time and service in. I want to make sure that he was brought up to remember things, and he’s very respectful, and it’s kind of nice.”
The importance of the event wasn’t lost on fifteen-year-old Ryder, “It just brings a tear to my eye. It’s so lovely seeing, you know, everyone still remembering, it’s not a forgotten tradition.”
Cameron Jolly said that she believes in the importance of passing the legacy of service on to future generations, “It’s something that I really think is important. And reminding the young people how all of this comes about. It doesn’t come about without sacrifice."
Remembrance Day ceremony in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Source: Jim Knight)
Remembrance Day ceremony in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Source: Jim Knight)
