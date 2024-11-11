Communities gather at cenotaphs across the region to honour service members

Remembrance Day ceremonies occurred at cenotaphs and memorials across our region today.

In Wingham, hundreds gathered to honour the community’s fallen soldiers. The most recent addition to the cenotaph was Wingham local Matthew Dinning, who was killed by a roadside bomb in the war in Afghanistan on April 22, 2006.

In Exeter, ceremonies at South District Secondary School honoured the contribution ‘Farmerettes’ made to Canada’s war effort by keeping the food supply chain moving across the country as well as to the front lines.

There are more than 50 cenotaphs across midwestern Ontario acknowledging the region's contribution to the First and Second World War, Korean War, and conflict in the Middle East.