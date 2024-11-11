'So many of them were very young': Remember November 11 association honours young veterans in London
It is known as a special place for special people. More than one hundred people gathered for an afternoon ceremony at the Remembrance Gardens on River Road off Veterans Memorial Parkway in east London.
This is the fourth year the gathering has been organized by the Remember November 11 Association.
Seumas Wilson is with the organization, he said the aim is to keep the memory of young soldiers alive at this time of the year.
“So many of them were very young when they went off to war and many didn’t return,” he said frankly. “We like to honour them and their families and show that we care.”
The association set up crosses in the garden with the photos of many veterans who served.
Wilson is hoping the feeling that surrounds us on Remembrance Day can last for weeks to come at this time of the year adding, “They made the ultimate sacrifice for us and our country and we should never forget.
