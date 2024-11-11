LONDON
London

    • Vehicle collides with pedestrian in Ingersoll, results in serious injuries

    File photo. (CTV News) File photo. (CTV News)
    Oxford OPP say that they are investigating a collision that resulted in serious injuries on Sunday evening.

    At around 7:00 p.m. emergency services responded to a collision on King Street East in Ingersoll that involved a passenger vehicle and pedestrian.

    Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The vehicle occupant was uninjured.

    Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened. The investigation is ongoing, and charges have not yet been laid.  

