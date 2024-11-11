LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash near Thamesford: OPP

    One person has died after a crash in Oxford County on Sunday.

    Emergency crews responded to the scene on Road 68/Highway 2 east of Thamesford around 7 p.m.

    According to police, the crash involved a flatbed truck and a sedan.

    Road 68 was closed between 29th Line and 31st Line for several hours while police investigated.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

    Follow CTV News