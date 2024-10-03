'He deserves this:' London Officer Cadet who died by suicide to be honoured with Sacrifice Medal
It's been eight years since Angela Cameron-Jolly and Bill Jolly lost their son Brett Cameron to suicide at the Royal Military College (RMC) in Kingston.
Cameron-Jolly told CTV News her son knew at a very young age that he wanted to be a part of the military. He was able to get two pilots licenses through the cadets program, so it came as no surprise that he wanted to attend RMC.
"His first year, he loved it. He got along with everybody, and he was successful in his leadership. He struggled a little in the academics, but he made good friends," said Cameron-Jolly, as she fought back tears.
But despite all of that, she said her son was lonely and homesick. Towards the end of his second year at RMC, one of his close friends, Harrison Kelertas, committed suicide.
"He had to write three exams that day. The day they found out and he, he failed all three of those exams. And when you failed three exams at RMC, that comes with some consequences," explained Cameron-Jolly. "And unfortunately, he thought he was going to be kicked out and that is not what happens. But that was the rumor and that was what they were told, so he believed it and he ended up taking his own life, 10 days after Harrison."
A Board of Inquiry (BOI) was launched into their deaths after a third Officer Cadet died by suicide at RMC in the same year (2016).
Cameron-Jolly said a lot of recommendations came out of the BOI, something she said she's very proud of achieving.
"We made sure that those recommendations weren't put in a binder and on a shelf, and they made a lot of changes at RMC when it comes to how they deal with mental health, how they deal with campus and how they deal with those soldiers, and making sure that they had supports," she said.
On Friday, a memorial service will be held at Wolseley Barracks in London, Ont. to honour Brett Cameron with a Sacrifice Medal for the impact his death has had on mental health and the military.
"I think that's one of the reasons why we fought so hard for Brett to get this honor, because his death was unnecessary, and he passed. And when he did, it shone a light on everything that needed to be addressed," said Cameron-Jolly. "And I think that's the problem is that there's a lot going on that wasn't being addressed in the military as far as mental health and as far as support. And I think Brett helped bring about a lot of change, and that's why he deserves this."
Angela will be given a Memorial Cross at the service on Friday, something she has waited almost a decade to receive.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call or text 988. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians support expansion of Old Age Security benefits: Nanos survey
Amid new polling indicating most Canadians support boosting Old Age Security (OAS) benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 65 to 74, a former Liberal finance minister and former Bank of Canada governor are warning the government not to pursue the policy change.
BREAKING Los Angeles prosecutors to review 1996 murder case of the Menendez brothers who killed their parents
Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing new evidence in the case of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion more than 35 years ago, the city's district attorney said Thursday.
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
'You were innocent': Judge acquits Manitoba man 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
3 officers convicted in Tyre Nichols fatal beating, 2 of them acquitted of civil rights charges
Three former Memphis officers were convicted Thursday of charges of witness tampering in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and two were acquitted of federal civil rights violations in a death that sparked national protests and calls for broad changes in policing.
Melania Trump says she supports abortion rights, putting her at odds with the GOP
Melania Trump revealed her support for abortion rights Thursday ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, exposing a stark contrast with her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the crucial election issue.
Defence minister says Israel has right to defend itself in 'proportional way'
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Israel has the right to defend itself in 'a calibrated and proportional way' following Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on Tuesday.
Breast cancer patient says she had to lie to get a mammogram in Ontario
When an Ontario doctor refused to sign off on a mammogram for 38-year-old Sidra Lone, the mother of four says she was left with no choice but to lie.
TikTok content creator arrested in murder case of Baton Rouge therapist
A TikTok content creator was arrested in Dallas this week and is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Baton Rouge counsellor and life coach whose body was found on the side of a Louisiana highway over the weekend, law enforcement officials said Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.