LONDON, ONT -- While they may be our best friends, and provide so many different services, it can’t be denied that a barking dog can sometimes get a little annoying.

However, despite the yappy pooch getting on your nerves Norfolk County OPP are reminding residents that this is not a reason to call police.

"I am urging all residents to utilize the Barking Dog Evidence Package that is available on-line to everyone in Norfolk County. This is an easy and effective way to make an official complaint regarding a barking dog in your community,” said Inspector Joseph Varga.

The OPP responds to several barking dog complaints every year, but this package will enable residents to make a complaint from the comforts of their home.

You can find a link to the online package here.