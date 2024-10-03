Hundreds of charges laid by London police over homecoming weekend
A busy homecoming weekend for London Police Service – with many large parties throughout the area around Western University, including on Broughdale Avenue, Huron Street, Richmond Street and Sherwood Avenue.
Police estimate that around 15,000 people were at those locations on Saturday at it’s peak, with as many as 7,000 people remaining as the evening continued.
The high volume of people forced the closure of several roads throughout the area at times, including Broughdale Avenue and Huron Street.
Thousands of students packed Broughdale Ave. during off-campus Western Homecoming festivities. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“Most of the young adults we encountered were cooperative with emergency services and partner agencies,” said Superintendent Ryan Scrivens, of the London Police Service.
Nearby law enforcement agencies were brought into London over the weekend to help with crowd control, including members from Windsor, Hamilton and Peterborough.
Altogether 24 charges were issued under the Liquor License Control Act, alongside two Highway Traffic Act violations, 187 Administrative Monetary Penalties for things like public nuisance parties, excessive noise, and illegal parking, and one person was charged with assaulting a police officer.
Middlesex London Paramedic Service reported 39 people transported on Friday and Saturday in relation with those unsanctioned gatherings.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians support expansion of Old Age Security benefits: Nanos survey
Most Canadians support boosting Old Age Security (OAS) benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 65 to 74, according to a new Nanos Research poll conducted for CTV News.
Manitoba man acquitted 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
A health official has confirmed a child in Ontario has died after they came in contact with a rabid bat.
Melania Trump says she supports abortion rights, putting her at odds with the GOP
Melania Trump revealed her support for abortion rights Thursday ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, exposing a stark contrast with her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the crucial election issue.
Will a new framework for autism spectrum disorder make a difference in Canada?
A new federal framework for autism spectrum disorder is a promising step, but more needs to be done to improve access to care, an advocate suggests.
Breast cancer patient says she had to lie to get a mammogram in Ontario
When an Ontario doctor refused to sign off on a mammogram for 38-year-old Sidra Lone, the mother of four says she was left with no choice but to lie.
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges
More sexual assault charges have been filed against billionaire Frank Stronach with the Canadian businessman now facing a total of 18 charges.
6 migrants shot dead near Guatemalan border when Mexican army troops open fire
Mexican army troops opened fire on a truck carrying migrants from a half dozen countries, and six migrants from Egypt, Peru and El Salvador died in an event that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum described Thursday as 'deplorable.'
Ontario family devastated after losing thousands to online flight ticket scam
An Ontario family was planning a religious trip to Saudi Arabia that included 10 people, but when they were checking in for their flights, the family discovered some of their tickets were fake.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.