Hundreds of charges laid by London police over homecoming weekend

A busy homecoming weekend for London Police Service – with many large parties throughout the area around Western University, including on Broughdale Avenue, Huron Street, Richmond Street and Sherwood Avenue.

Police estimate that around 15,000 people were at those locations on Saturday at it’s peak, with as many as 7,000 people remaining as the evening continued.

The high volume of people forced the closure of several roads throughout the area at times, including Broughdale Avenue and Huron Street.

Thousands of students packed Broughdale Ave. during off-campus Western Homecoming festivities. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“Most of the young adults we encountered were cooperative with emergency services and partner agencies,” said Superintendent Ryan Scrivens, of the London Police Service.

Nearby law enforcement agencies were brought into London over the weekend to help with crowd control, including members from Windsor, Hamilton and Peterborough.

Altogether 24 charges were issued under the Liquor License Control Act, alongside two Highway Traffic Act violations, 187 Administrative Monetary Penalties for things like public nuisance parties, excessive noise, and illegal parking, and one person was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Middlesex London Paramedic Service reported 39 people transported on Friday and Saturday in relation with those unsanctioned gatherings.