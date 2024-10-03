Two people sent to hospital after Middlesex County crash

Two people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash in Middlesex County.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to the intersection of Ilderton Road and Vaneck Road for a two-vehicle crash — both drivers were taken to hospital.

After investigating, a 49 year old from Exeter was charged with fail to yield to right of way at stop sign.