LONDON
London

    • Two people sent to hospital after Middlesex County crash

    A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ilderton Road and Vaneck Road on Oct. 3, 2024. (Source: OPP) A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ilderton Road and Vaneck Road on Oct. 3, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Two people were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash in Middlesex County.

    Around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to the intersection of Ilderton Road and Vaneck Road for a two-vehicle crash — both drivers were taken to hospital.

    After investigating, a 49 year old from Exeter was charged with fail to yield to right of way at stop sign.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco

    Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News