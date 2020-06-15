LONDON, ONT -- Norfolk County firefighters are being heralded for their efforts to keep a barn fire from spreading to a nearby house.

The West Region OPP tweeted out “A big thank you to all the volunteers with Norfolk County Fire for preventing this fire from spreading to a nearby home.”

Windham Road 2 at Burford-Delhi Townline was closed for a time Sunday as crews continued to battle the fire and keep down hot spots.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

A cause and damage estimate has not been released.