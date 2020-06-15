Advertisement
Norfolk County firefighters prevent barn fire spreading to house
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 6:20AM EDT
Firefighters content with a barn fire in Norfolk County on Sunday, June 14, 2020. (Source: OPP Twitter)
LONDON, ONT -- Norfolk County firefighters are being heralded for their efforts to keep a barn fire from spreading to a nearby house.
The West Region OPP tweeted out “A big thank you to all the volunteers with Norfolk County Fire for preventing this fire from spreading to a nearby home.”
Windham Road 2 at Burford-Delhi Townline was closed for a time Sunday as crews continued to battle the fire and keep down hot spots.
No injuries have been reported in the fire.
A cause and damage estimate has not been released.