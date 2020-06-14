LONDON, ONT. -- London Fire Department has confirmed one person is dead after a fire inside of a unit at 700 King Street in London.

Fire fighters arrived on scene of an active fire on the fifth floor of the apartment building, shortly after 9:00 pm Saturday.

Firefighters discovered a middle-aged-male unconscious inside the apartment, preformed CPR and the patient was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Next of kin have been notified.

The fire was limited to the fifth floor apartment there is no estimate of damages to the building at this time.

Fire Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger tells CTV News, "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the resident."

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.