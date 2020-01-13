LONDON, ONT. -- Ikea Canada says it will be closing the Pick-Up and Order Point store in London at the end of January.

The store on Wonderland Road South opened in 2015 as part of a "global test program."

In a statement, Ikea says, "We appreciate the support we’ve received from these communities over the past several years and we remain committed to serving them in the best possible way."

Locations in Windsor, Kitchener, St. Catharines and Whitby are also closing.

They add that they will explore new solutions to best meet customer needs.

All five locations will close as of Jan. 29. The last day to order items to be picked up at the locations is Jan. 15.

Plans for a full-scale Ikea store in London's south end, near Wellington Road and Highway 401, were first unveiled in Oct. 2017, but then put on hold in July 2018.