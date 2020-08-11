LONDON, ONT -- A 53-year-old London man was arrested over the weekend after he was seen walking around White Oaks Mall with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.

When police arrested the man it turned out to be an imitation firearm, however he was also carrying a prohibited knife.

The incident began around 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a citizen noticed the man walking around with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.

The shopper informed mall security who called London police.

The man was located 20 minutes later and arrested without incident.

He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and posses a prohibited weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on November 2.