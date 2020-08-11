Advertisement
Man arrested after walking around White Oaks Mall with an imitation gun
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 8:45AM EDT
White Oaks Mall (Google)
LONDON, ONT -- A 53-year-old London man was arrested over the weekend after he was seen walking around White Oaks Mall with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.
When police arrested the man it turned out to be an imitation firearm, however he was also carrying a prohibited knife.
The incident began around 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a citizen noticed the man walking around with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.
The shopper informed mall security who called London police.
The man was located 20 minutes later and arrested without incident.
He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and posses a prohibited weapon.
He is scheduled to appear in court on November 2.