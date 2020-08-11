Advertisement
Man walks into pizzeria suffering from stab wound
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 8:38AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- London police are investigating after a man walked into east London pizzeria Monday night apparently suffering from a stab wound.
It was just before 10 p.m. Monday when a person walked into a pizzeria located at 379 Hamilton Road suffering from a stab wound.
Police are investigating the incident and are expected to release more information Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story, more to come…