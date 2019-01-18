

Scott Miller, CTV London





One of the federal Conservative Party's longest serving MPs is calling it quits.

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Larry Miller told a crowd of supporters in Owen Sound Friday morning that he will not be seeking re-election next October.

The 62-year-old was first elected in 2004, and held the riding through the next four federal election campaigns.

Miller is married with three grown children and four grandchildren.

He told the crowd he just felt it was time to retire and spend more time with his family.

There’s already someone seeking to continue the Conservative winning streak in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.

Tara-native and retired Colonel Alex Ruff has announced he’ll be seeking the Conservative nomination in the riding.